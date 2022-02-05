Spartan Soldiers push through preliminary round

The M1A2 Abrams SEP V2 main battle tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare for the Sullivan Cup during preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
