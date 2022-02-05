video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For any new visitors to this page who are coming to Camp Zama for their new duty station, here is a "Welcome to Japan" video that includes a lot of helpful information and things you'll need to know, both before and after your arrival.



The majority of this video covers the processes and information for moving to Japan as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Some of those processes and information, such as access to commercial trains and buses, change regularly based on current COVID-19 conditions.



Please ensure you are communicating with your sponsor and chain of command prior to traveling to ensure you have the latest information.



We are excited to welcome you, and we hope this video helps provide a stress-free transition. Take a look, and again: Welcome to Japan!