Army National Guard Soldiers conduct site survey during Guardian Response 22

California Army National Guard Soldiers from the 140th Chemical Company out of Gardena, California practiced conducting a site survey during Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response (GR) is a US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) directed External Evaluation/Culminating Training Event (CTE) for USNORTHCOM CBRN Response Enterprise (CRE) consequence management entities. This is a collective training exercise focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission sets. The training audience includes JTF-CS with DCRF Task Force and their down trace units, state and federal agencies, local emergency response forces, and other elements from the CRE mission set in a CBRN environment. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)