Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Soldiers conduct site survey during Guardian Response 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    California Army National Guard Soldiers from the 140th Chemical Company out of Gardena, California practiced conducting a site survey during Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response (GR) is a US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) directed External Evaluation/Culminating Training Event (CTE) for USNORTHCOM CBRN Response Enterprise (CRE) consequence management entities. This is a collective training exercise focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission sets. The training audience includes JTF-CS with DCRF Task Force and their down trace units, state and federal agencies, local emergency response forces, and other elements from the CRE mission set in a CBRN environment. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841622
    VIRIN: 220502-A-BH424-342
    Filename: DOD_108947774
    Length: 00:16:54
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Soldiers conduct site survey during Guardian Response 22, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    guardian response 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT