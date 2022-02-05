Army National Guard Soldiers conduct site survey during Guardian Response 22

California Army National Guard Soldiers from the 140th Chemical Company out of Gardena, California practiced conducting a site survey during Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response (GR) is a US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) directed External Evaluation/Culminating Training Event (CTE) for USNORTHCOM CBRN Response Enterprise (CRE) consequence management entities. This is a collective training exercise focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission sets. The training audience includes JTF-CS with DCRF Task Force and their down trace units, state and federal agencies, local emergency response forces, and other elements from the CRE mission set in a CBRN environment. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)
|05.02.2022
|05.02.2022 19:14
|B-Roll
|841622
|220502-A-BH424-342
|DOD_108947774
|00:16:54
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
