307th Chemical Company prepare decontamination line during Guardian Response 22

1st Lt. Scott L. Sanchez and Spc. Alliyah Isabel Ruiz from the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, California share insight on the setup, purpose, and importance of the decontamination line during Guardian Response 22. This validation exercise through live and constructive training will be a robust simulation that will stress the command and control organizations, as well as a Field Training Exercise that stresses Technical Support Forces (TSF) units of DCRF through a 10 kiloton nuclear detonation scenario in a major city of the United States. FORSCOM is the lead for the coordination of GR22 FTX planning efforts. The 84th Training Command and 78th Training Division (USARC) are the planning, coordinating and EXCON Headquarters for the GR22. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)