    307th Chemical Company prepare decontamination line during Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    1st Lt. Scott L. Sanchez and Spc. Alliyah Isabel Ruiz from the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, California share insight on the setup, purpose, and importance of the decontamination line during Guardian Response 22. This validation exercise through live and constructive training will be a robust simulation that will stress the command and control organizations, as well as a Field Training Exercise that stresses Technical Support Forces (TSF) units of DCRF through a 10 kiloton nuclear detonation scenario in a major city of the United States. FORSCOM is the lead for the coordination of GR22 FTX planning efforts. The 84th Training Command and 78th Training Division (USARC) are the planning, coordinating and EXCON Headquarters for the GR22. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 19:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841620
    VIRIN: 220502-A-BH424-210
    Filename: DOD_108947761
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Chemical Company prepare decontamination line during Guardian Response 22, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    guardian response 22

