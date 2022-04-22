Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Rope training at CRTC

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. special operations service members conduct Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Joint special operations teams conducted FRIES during Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841616
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-GQ603-4171
    Filename: DOD_108947653
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast Rope training at CRTC, by SSG Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2022

