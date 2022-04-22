Fast Rope training at CRTC

U.S. special operations service members conduct Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Joint special operations teams conducted FRIES during Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine)
