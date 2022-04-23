Marine Raiders conduct assault training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 23, 2022. The Marines are in Mississippi participating ing Southern Strike 2022, a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training such as air dominance, maritime air support, and close air support for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841611
|VIRIN:
|220423-Z-SA452-1852
|Filename:
|DOD_108947626
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MARSOC Completes RAID at CSJFTC, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT