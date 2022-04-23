Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC Completes RAID at CSJFTC

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Marine Raiders conduct assault training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 23, 2022. The Marines are in Mississippi participating ing Southern Strike 2022, a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training such as air dominance, maritime air support, and close air support for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841611
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-SA452-1852
    Filename: DOD_108947626
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MARSOC Completes RAID at CSJFTC, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARSOC
    SouthernStrike2022

