    Cultural Influence: The meaning behind the popular Filipino dish "Adobo"

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    As we celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we learn the cultural meaning behind "Adobo," a popular Filipino dish and the influence it has on multiple cultures.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841608
    VIRIN: 220421-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_108947610
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    This work, Cultural Influence: The meaning behind the popular Filipino dish "Adobo", by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    culture
    diversity
    Asian American
    Asian American and Pacific Islander
    Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    adobo

