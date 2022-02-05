Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quicksink Destroys Surface Vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory and Eglin’s Integrated Test Team demonstrated a new low-cost, air-delivered capability for defeating maritime threats April 28, 2022, that successfully destroyed a full-scale surface vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

    An F-15E Strike Eagle released one modified GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, as part of this test, the second experiment in the QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, or JCTD, funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The test succeeded through a collaborative effort with AFRL, the 780th Test Squadron of the 96th Test Wing, and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron of the 53rd Wing.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quicksink Destroys Surface Vessel in the Gulf of Mexico., by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

