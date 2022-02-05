Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:33 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 841592 VIRIN: 220502-A-YZ466-004 PIN: 50222 Filename: DOD_108947342 Length: 00:01:28 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the passing of the flags with narration to explain the importance., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.