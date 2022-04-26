Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3CR preps for NTC

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    The 3d Cavalry Regiment has spent months preparing for the next National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California. Troopers will certify their combat ability at NTC to be ready when the nation calls.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841591
    VIRIN: 220426-A-WF617-775
    Filename: DOD_108947337
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Texas
    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    3CR

