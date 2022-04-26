The 3d Cavalry Regiment has spent months preparing for the next National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California. Troopers will certify their combat ability at NTC to be ready when the nation calls.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841591
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-WF617-775
|Filename:
|DOD_108947337
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3CR preps for NTC, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
