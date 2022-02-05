Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, at the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
05.02.2022
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, at the Department of State.
