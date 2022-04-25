13th ESC convoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Convoy operations need much coordination and communication. Without both, Soldiers can lose their orientation or even be injured. While it may seem that driving is a simple task, driving in hostile territory or even friendly territory can be daunting because of the variables and teamwork involved. On April 25, 2022, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command rehearsed a vehicle movement to sharpen their skills in convoys and reduce hazards.