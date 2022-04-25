Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th ESC convoy

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Nevitt 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Convoy operations need much coordination and communication. Without both, Soldiers can lose their orientation or even be injured. While it may seem that driving is a simple task, driving in hostile territory or even friendly territory can be daunting because of the variables and teamwork involved. On April 25, 2022, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command rehearsed a vehicle movement to sharpen their skills in convoys and reduce hazards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841581
    VIRIN: 220425-A-EA488-1000
    Filename: DOD_108947139
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th ESC convoy, by SSG Christian Nevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #readiness #convoy
    #training #skills #teamwork

