Convoy operations need much coordination and communication. Without both, Soldiers can lose their orientation or even be injured. While it may seem that driving is a simple task, driving in hostile territory or even friendly territory can be daunting because of the variables and teamwork involved. On April 25, 2022, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command rehearsed a vehicle movement to sharpen their skills in convoys and reduce hazards.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841581
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-EA488-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108947139
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ESC convoy, by SSG Christian Nevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT