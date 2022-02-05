Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Destroyer Introduction Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    A video showing operations aboard a destroyer during a missile shoot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841578
    VIRIN: 220502-N-OW182-048
    Filename: DOD_108947086
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Destroyer Introduction Video, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG
    SURFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT