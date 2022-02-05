CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Sergeant Maj. Brian Disque, the Non-commissioned officer in charge of The Best Squad Competition 2022, gives the competitors their initial briefing on Day 0 of the competition May 2, 2022 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841577
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-WG301-800
|Filename:
|DOD_108947073
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition Day 0, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
