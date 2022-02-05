Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition Day 0

    KUWAIT

    05.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Sergeant Maj. Brian Disque, the Non-commissioned officer in charge of The Best Squad Competition 2022, gives the competitors their initial briefing on Day 0 of the competition May 2, 2022 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

