    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Visit Robins Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Robins Air Force Base, GA on April 29, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 841576
    VIRIN: 220429-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_108946984
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Robins Air Force Base

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB
    JoAnne Bass

