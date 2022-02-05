Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the most important parts of the PCS process. It allows Marines and families to provide feedback about their moving experience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 10:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841565
    VIRIN: 220502-M-MT620-007
    Filename: DOD_108946625
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    TheFewTheProud
    ProfessionOfArms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT