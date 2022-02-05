The Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the most important parts of the PCS process. It allows Marines and families to provide feedback about their moving experience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841565
|VIRIN:
|220502-M-MT620-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108946625
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT