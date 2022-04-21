NE Patriots ‘Football for You’ youth program returns to Hanscom

The New England Patriots Alumni Club held a free youth football and cheerleading clinic here April 21 as part of Hanscom’s Month of the Military Child events.
Patriots alumni, current players, and cheerleaders were greeted by a crowd of children and their parents at Hanscom’s softball field and tennis bubble.
