Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Underway Wrap Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completes an underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s basic training phase. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841554
    VIRIN: 220423-N-GT999-1914
    Filename: DOD_108946485
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Underway Wrap Up, by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight ops
    underway
    conac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT