The 31st Maintenance Squadron conducted their annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 19, 2022. Aircraft Fuel Systems Airmen and personnel from four squadrons across the base participated in the exercise simulating the rescue of an unresponsive Airman from an Aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 05:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841548
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-JP321-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108946362
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
U.S. Air Force
USAF
training
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
F-16 fighter falcon
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
Air Force16
LEAVE A COMMENT