    The Annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Maintenance Squadron conducted their annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 19, 2022. Aircraft Fuel Systems Airmen and personnel from four squadrons across the base participated in the exercise simulating the rescue of an unresponsive Airman from an Aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 05:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841548
    VIRIN: 220420-F-JP321-096
    Filename: DOD_108946362
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

