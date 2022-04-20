The Annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841548" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st Maintenance Squadron conducted their annual Confined Space Extraction Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 19, 2022. Aircraft Fuel Systems Airmen and personnel from four squadrons across the base participated in the exercise simulating the rescue of an unresponsive Airman from an Aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)