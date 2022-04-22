Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Expert Badge Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Expert Soldier Badge testing comes to an end after five days of testing. The completion of this test demonstrates individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841544
    VIRIN: 220422-F-CV974-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108946290
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Expert Badge Japan, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Japan
    Expert
    Army
    Training

