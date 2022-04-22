The Expert Soldier Badge testing comes to an end after five days of testing. The completion of this test demonstrates individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841544
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-CV974-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946290
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expert Badge Japan, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier
