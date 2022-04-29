YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 2, 2022) The third part of a three part series on the history of the dry docks located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This video focuses on the history of the dry docks from 1940 to the present. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 01:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841543
|VIRIN:
|220502-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946266
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, History of Yokosuka Dry Docks Part 3, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
