    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History of Yokosuka Dry Docks Part 3

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 2, 2022) The third part of a three part series on the history of the dry docks located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This video focuses on the history of the dry docks from 1940 to the present. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 01:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841543
    VIRIN: 220502-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_108946266
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History of Yokosuka Dry Docks Part 3, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Dry docks

