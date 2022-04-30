Final flight for historic aircraft: first tanker inducted at National Museum of USAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron conduct their last operational flight aboard a historic KC-135 Stratotanker, transporting aircraft number 60-0329 from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



KC-135R Stratotanker to be inducted into the museum, where millions of visitors will be able to learn about the airframe's rich history and abundant contributions to the world of aviation.



Upon arrival at the Air Force, 'Tanker 0329' was reunited with a renowned aircrew who performed the world's first tri-level air refueling procedure during the Vietnam Conflict.



Original and retired crew members, Lt. Col. Richard Trail, Lt. Col. John Casteel and Senior Master Sgt. Jack Barnes responded to the unprompted distress call from two U.S. Navy aircraft in 1967 over the Gulf of Tonkin and likely saved the lives through their innovative delivery of fuel.



During Kapea's final flight, the Deputy Director, Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak attended in support for the aircrew and recognized the significant induction into the museum.



Stratotanker 60-0329 has been in service for more than 60 years and has been assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard from 1993 until 2022.