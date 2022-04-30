Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final flight for historic aircraft: first tanker inducted at National Museum of USAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron conduct their last operational flight aboard a historic KC-135 Stratotanker, transporting aircraft number 60-0329 from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

    KC-135R Stratotanker to be inducted into the museum, where millions of visitors will be able to learn about the airframe's rich history and abundant contributions to the world of aviation.

    Upon arrival at the Air Force, 'Tanker 0329' was reunited with a renowned aircrew who performed the world's first tri-level air refueling procedure during the Vietnam Conflict.

    Original and retired crew members, Lt. Col. Richard Trail, Lt. Col. John Casteel and Senior Master Sgt. Jack Barnes responded to the unprompted distress call from two U.S. Navy aircraft in 1967 over the Gulf of Tonkin and likely saved the lives through their innovative delivery of fuel.

    During Kapea's final flight, the Deputy Director, Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak attended in support for the aircrew and recognized the significant induction into the museum.

    Stratotanker 60-0329 has been in service for more than 60 years and has been assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard from 1993 until 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841541
    VIRIN: 220430-Z-GR156-0001
    Filename: DOD_108946218
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final flight for historic aircraft: first tanker inducted at National Museum of USAF, by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    National Museum of U.S. Air Force
    203rd Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT