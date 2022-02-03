Service members in Korea share their reasons for getting the booster shot in support of the fight against COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic.
#KillTheVirus
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841540
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-OJ129-047
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108946145
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Got the Booster, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT