    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft taxis after landing at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 27, 2022. Capable of providing command and control of U.S. nuclear forces, the E-6B is a dual-mission aircraft equipped with an airborne launch control system (ALCS), allowing the launch of U.S. land based intercontinental ballistic missiles. Following the landing, ALCS officers assigned to the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron from Offutt AFB, NE, conducted a crew swap.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841537
    VIRIN: 220427-F-KL776-001
    Filename: DOD_108946088
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-6B Taxi, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    E-6B
    8 AF
    625 STOS
    ALCS
    595 Command and Control Group

