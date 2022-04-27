video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft taxis after landing at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 27, 2022. Capable of providing command and control of U.S. nuclear forces, the E-6B is a dual-mission aircraft equipped with an airborne launch control system (ALCS), allowing the launch of U.S. land based intercontinental ballistic missiles. Following the landing, ALCS officers assigned to the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron from Offutt AFB, NE, conducted a crew swap.