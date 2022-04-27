A Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft taxis after landing at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 27, 2022. Capable of providing command and control of U.S. nuclear forces, the E-6B is a dual-mission aircraft equipped with an airborne launch control system (ALCS), allowing the launch of U.S. land based intercontinental ballistic missiles. Following the landing, ALCS officers assigned to the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron from Offutt AFB, NE, conducted a crew swap.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841537
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-KL776-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946088
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, E-6B Taxi, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT