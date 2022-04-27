USS America completes 8010 Chapter 13 fire drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, April 27. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to fight casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier)