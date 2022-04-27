Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America completes 8010 Chapter 13 fire drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, April 27. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to fight casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 20:38
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    drill
    CFAS
    firefighting
    USS America
    8010
    CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services

