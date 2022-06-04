Here are the things you need to know prior to checking in at the Osan Passenger Terminal for Space-A and Official travel on Patriot Express flights.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841531
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-DN249-970
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108946079
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan PAX Check-In Guide, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT