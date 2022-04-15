Month of the Military Child - Opportunities

While being a military child can be tough, it opens up opportunities and experiances that our military kids like Wyman Wells of Humphreys High School find very rewarding.
More: BloomMilitaryTeens.org
Bloom: Empowering the Military Teen
#MOMC #MilKids
