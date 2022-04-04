Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK & KNRC Joint Blood Operations

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz and Spc. Maliyah Williams

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    United States Forces Korea and the Korean Red Cross are partnering to bring quarterly blood drives to USAG Humphreys. Before you go to donate blood, know the important factors that may disqualify you from doing so.

