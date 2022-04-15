Our military children face many challenges and Isaac Brown of Humphreys High School tells us how facing those challenges helped him grow stronger.
More: BloomMilitaryTeens.org
Bloom: Empowering the Military Teen
#MOMC #MilKids
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841526
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-YC939-782
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108946074
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child - Perseverance, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT