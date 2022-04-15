Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child - Perseverance

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Our military children face many challenges and Isaac Brown of Humphreys High School tells us how facing those challenges helped him grow stronger.
    More: BloomMilitaryTeens.org
    Bloom: Empowering the Military Teen
    #MOMC #MilKids

    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child - Perseverance, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Child
    Humphreys High School

