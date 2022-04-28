Training for train derailment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve search and rescue teams from the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, search for potential chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 28. The teams, under close observation by Observer-Controller-Trainers, were evaluated on their ability to scan for chemical threats, evaluate and document casualties, provide basic medical assistance and evacuate casualties to a chemical decontamination site. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood, that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)