Army Reserve search and rescue teams from the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, search for potential chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 28. The teams, under close observation by Observer-Controller-Trainers, were evaluated on their ability to scan for chemical threats, evaluate and document casualties, provide basic medical assistance and evacuate casualties to a chemical decontamination site. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood, that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841525
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-UQ307-536
|Filename:
|DOD_108946056
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Training for train derailment, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT