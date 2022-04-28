Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for train derailment

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve search and rescue teams from the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, search for potential chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 28. The teams, under close observation by Observer-Controller-Trainers, were evaluated on their ability to scan for chemical threats, evaluate and document casualties, provide basic medical assistance and evacuate casualties to a chemical decontamination site. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood, that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841525
    VIRIN: 220428-A-UQ307-536
    Filename: DOD_108946056
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Training for train derailment, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    Indiana
    Army
    371st Minimal Care Detachment
    409th Engineer Company
    Guardian Response 2022
    GR22

