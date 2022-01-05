Where Are They Now? The 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Where Are They Now: 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer



A follow up video with Senior Master Sgt. Robert Tingle about the 446th Maintenance Squadron's 3D Printer and how they are producing the battery cell extractor tool originally developed for the 2019 Air Force Spark Tank competition.