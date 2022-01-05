Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where Are They Now? The 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Where Are They Now: 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer

    A follow up video with Senior Master Sgt. Robert Tingle about the 446th Maintenance Squadron's 3D Printer and how they are producing the battery cell extractor tool originally developed for the 2019 Air Force Spark Tank competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 17:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841517
    VIRIN: 220501-F-EP422-967
    Filename: DOD_108945973
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where Are They Now? The 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer, by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    446AW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT