Where Are They Now: 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer
A follow up video with Senior Master Sgt. Robert Tingle about the 446th Maintenance Squadron's 3D Printer and how they are producing the battery cell extractor tool originally developed for the 2019 Air Force Spark Tank competition.
|05.01.2022
|05.01.2022 17:25
|Interviews
|841517
|220501-F-EP422-967
|DOD_108945973
|00:05:34
|WA, US
|2
|2
This work, Where Are They Now? The 446th Maintenance Squadron Battery Cell Extractor and 3D Printer, by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
