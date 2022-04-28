Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSTK22 - 186 ARW Refuels an F-16

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Barry Knight, a boom operator with the 153d Air Refueling Squadron, 186th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 100th Fighter Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama, from a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field, Meridian, Mississippi, during Southern Strike 2022, April 27, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841515
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-AZ323-1172
    Filename: DOD_108945910
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSTK22 - 186 ARW Refuels an F-16, by TSgt Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SouthernStrike2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT