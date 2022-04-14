114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Shanon Jamison, Pilot, 175th Fighter Squadron, explains the importance of the 114th Fighter Wings participation in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 14, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841512
|VIRIN:
|220430-Z-FF222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108945895
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
