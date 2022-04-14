Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Shanon Jamison, Pilot, 175th Fighter Squadron, explains the importance of the 114th Fighter Wings participation in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 14, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841512
    VIRIN: 220430-Z-FF222-1001
    Filename: DOD_108945895
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22, by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    WTI 2-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT