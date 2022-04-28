371st Minimal Care Detachment trains to respond to nuclear attack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 371st Minimal Care Detachment out of Twinsburg, Ohio are training at the Camp Muscatatuck Urban Training Center under Operation Guardian Response.

This is an annual training exercise that stimulates a mock chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear attack in an urban environment.

The scenario was a train derailment in fictional Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Soldiers are training to conduct search and rescue as well as decontamination of impacted civilian.