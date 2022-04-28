Soldiers with the 371st Minimal Care Detachment out of Twinsburg, Ohio are training at the Camp Muscatatuck Urban Training Center under Operation Guardian Response.
This is an annual training exercise that stimulates a mock chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear attack in an urban environment.
The scenario was a train derailment in fictional Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Soldiers are training to conduct search and rescue as well as decontamination of impacted civilian.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841511
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-SV038-035
|Filename:
|DOD_108945894
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|TWINSBURG, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 371st Minimal Care Detachment trains to respond to nuclear attack, by SPC Brian Didlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
