    371st Minimal Care Detachment trains to respond to nuclear attack

    CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Brian Didlake 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 371st Minimal Care Detachment out of Twinsburg, Ohio are training at the Camp Muscatatuck Urban Training Center under Operation Guardian Response.
    This is an annual training exercise that stimulates a mock chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear attack in an urban environment.
    The scenario was a train derailment in fictional Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Soldiers are training to conduct search and rescue as well as decontamination of impacted civilian.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841511
    VIRIN: 220428-A-SV038-035
    Filename: DOD_108945894
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
    Hometown: TWINSBURG, OH, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 371st Minimal Care Detachment trains to respond to nuclear attack, by SPC Brian Didlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Ohio
    Army
    Twinsburg
    371st Minimal Care Detachment
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22
    Army Reserve Public Affaird

