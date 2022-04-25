U.S. Army soldiers take part in a layout as part of the Sullivan Cup Competition’s inprocessing day activities, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 25, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition held at Fort Benning, Ga., to rigorously test and evaluate the best tank crews from across the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841503
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-AR378-1061
|Filename:
|DOD_108945809
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sullivan Cup Day1, by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bradley M2A3 infantry / M3A3 Cavalry Fighting Vehicle
M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
LEAVE A COMMENT