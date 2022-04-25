Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sullivan Cup Day1

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers take part in a layout as part of the Sullivan Cup Competition’s inprocessing day activities, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 25, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition held at Fort Benning, Ga., to rigorously test and evaluate the best tank crews from across the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841503
    VIRIN: 220425-A-AR378-1061
    Filename: DOD_108945809
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sullivan Cup Day1, by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bradley M2A3 infantry / M3A3 Cavalry Fighting Vehicle

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams

    Fort Benning
    Sullivan Cup
    Best Tank Crew
    Best Bradley Crew

