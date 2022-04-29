Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T38 Devil Ray USV Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    04.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220429-A-ZV876-3001 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2022) A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29. In September 2021, U.S. 5th Fleet launched Task Force 59 to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Resnick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841502
    VIRIN: 220429-A-ZV876-3001
    Filename: DOD_108945791
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T38 Devil Ray USV Operations, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USN
    T38
    TF59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT