    SGT Zachary Rubin - Mother's Day

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Zachary Rubin, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, wishes his mother from McKinney, Texas, a happy Mother’s Day, while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 02:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 841481
    VIRIN: 220428-F-YI114-616
    Filename: DOD_108945753
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Hometown: MCKINNEY, TX, US

    Mother's Day

