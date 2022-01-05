U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Netisha Burnett, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue AMU member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a Mother’s Day greeting to her mom, May 1, 2022. Technical Sgt. Sanchez' hometown is Dinuba, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841478
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-PL327-472
|Filename:
|DOD_108945750
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|DINUBA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Technical Sgt. Valerie Sanchez - Mother's Day 2022 Greeting, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
