    Technical Sgt. Valerie Sanchez - Mother's Day 2022 Greeting

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Netisha Burnett, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue AMU member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a Mother’s Day greeting to her mom, May 1, 2022. Technical Sgt. Sanchez' hometown is Dinuba, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 02:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 841478
    VIRIN: 220501-F-PL327-472
    Filename: DOD_108945750
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: DINUBA, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Sgt. Valerie Sanchez - Mother's Day 2022 Greeting, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mother's Day
    Moms
    ASAB
    Mother's Day 2022

