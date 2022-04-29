Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from dive boat near Pecan Island, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a crewmember from a dive boat near Pecan Island, Louisiana. April 30, 2022. The aircrew transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Lafayette Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841472
    VIRIN: 220430-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108945669
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    medevac
    Louisiana
    United States Coast Guard
    D8

