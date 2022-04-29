Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from dive boat near Pecan Island, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a crewmember from a dive boat near Pecan Island, Louisiana. April 30, 2022. The aircrew transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Lafayette Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841472
|VIRIN:
|220430-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108945669
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
