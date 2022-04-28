U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Horton, assigned to U.S. Air Force Central Command, wishes his mother from Johnson City, Tennessee, and wife from Fairborn, Ohio, a happy Mother’s Day, while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
This work, Capt Nathaniel Horton - Mother's Day, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
