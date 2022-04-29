Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound

    SAPELO SOUND, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew rescued two men after their sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground, April 29, 2022, in Sapelo Sound, Georgia. The aircrew hoisted both men and transferred them to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841433
    VIRIN: 220430-G-G0107-1399
    Filename: DOD_108945349
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SAPELO SOUND, GA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Savannah
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

