Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew rescued two men after their sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground, April 29, 2022, in Sapelo Sound, Georgia. The aircrew hoisted both men and transferred them to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841433
|VIRIN:
|220430-G-G0107-1399
|Filename:
|DOD_108945349
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|SAPELO SOUND, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT