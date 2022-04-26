2-34 Armor Regiment Abrams Summit Sustainment Operations B-roll

U.S. Army Soldiers with Field Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division teach the Polish Armed Forces about Sustainment Operations on the M1 Abrams Tank at Bruchierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater. (Spc. Justin Leva, 5th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 09:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
