U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Field Support Command,2nd Battalion, 34th armor regiment train the Polish armed forces on M1 Abrams Sustainment Operations at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command-and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841424
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-SN541-923
|Filename:
|DOD_108945304
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-34 Armor Regiment train Polish Soldiers on Sustainment Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT