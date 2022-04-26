Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-34 Armor Regiment train Polish Soldiers on Sustainment Operations

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Field Support Command,2nd Battalion, 34th armor regiment train the Polish armed forces on M1 Abrams Sustainment Operations at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command-and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841424
    VIRIN: 220426-A-SN541-923
    Filename: DOD_108945304
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    AbramsOperationSummit

