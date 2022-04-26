2-34 Armor Regiment train Polish Soldiers on Sustainment Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Field Support Command,2nd Battalion, 34th armor regiment train the Polish armed forces on M1 Abrams Sustainment Operations at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command-and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)