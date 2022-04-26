U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfredo Montero, brigade master gunner for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, teaches about the roles of a master gunner to Polish Land Forces tank crewmembers at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841415
|VIRIN:
|220426-Z-KB014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108945203
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. and Polish partners attend Abrams Operations Summit, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT