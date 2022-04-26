Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Polish partners attend Abrams Operations Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfredo Montero, brigade master gunner for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, teaches about the roles of a master gunner to Polish Land Forces tank crewmembers at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841415
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-KB014-2001
    Filename: DOD_108945203
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Polish partners attend Abrams Operations Summit, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    AbramsOperationSummit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT