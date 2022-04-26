U.S. and Polish partners attend Abrams Operations Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfredo Montero, brigade master gunner for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, teaches about the roles of a master gunner to Polish Land Forces tank crewmembers at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 26, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)