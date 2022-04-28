TACP Human Performance Optimization - 6th CTS

Airmen assigned to the 6 CTS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, have access to top tier tactical physical training to ensure they are physically ready for combat and have the tools to keep their bodies in the best condition.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 19:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841407
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-LY742-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944891
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
