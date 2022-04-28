Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP Human Performance Optimization - 6th CTS

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6 CTS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, have access to top tier tactical physical training to ensure they are physically ready for combat and have the tools to keep their bodies in the best condition.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 19:43
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    JTAC
    TACP
    Mission Ready
    Training
    HPO
    Human Performance Optimization

