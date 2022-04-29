Dyess Air Force Force Base hosts a Dyess Women's Summit on April 29th, 2022 to celebrate the past, present, and future women of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841405
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-KL776-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944834
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB 2022 Women's Summit, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT