    Dyess AFB 2022 Women's Summit

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dyess Air Force Force Base hosts a Dyess Women's Summit on April 29th, 2022 to celebrate the past, present, and future women of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841405
    VIRIN: 220429-F-KL776-001
    Filename: DOD_108944834
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dyess AFB 2022 Women's Summit, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    WASP
    7 BW
    Women's Summit
    317 AW

