    3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division move M113 Armored Personnel Carriers onto truck trailers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 21, 2022. The 3rd ID divested the armored vehicles to support the Presidential Response requirements for the European Theater of Operations for the purpose of providing immediate military assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841404
    VIRIN: 220421-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944829
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    M113 Armored Personnel Carrier

