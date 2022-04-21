3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division move M113 Armored Personnel Carriers onto truck trailers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 21, 2022. The 3rd ID divested the armored vehicles to support the Presidential Response requirements for the European Theater of Operations for the purpose of providing immediate military assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)