U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division move M113 Armored Personnel Carriers onto truck trailers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 21, 2022. The 3rd ID divested the armored vehicles to support the Presidential Response requirements for the European Theater of Operations for the purpose of providing immediate military assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841404
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944829
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
