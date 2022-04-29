Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration, Tree Planting, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy, Wis., Forester Charles Mentzel gives opening remarks during the installation’s observance of Arbor Day on April 29, 2022. The observance included reading the proclamation, presenting the Tree City USA award to Fort McCoy, and planting dozens of trees. The ceremony was coordinated by the installation Forestry program, which is part of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841398
    VIRIN: 220429-A-OK556-539
    Filename: DOD_108944750
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, 2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration, Tree Planting, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    tree planting
    Arbor Day
    Tree City USA

