Fort McCoy, Wis., Forester Charles Mentzel gives opening remarks during the installation’s observance of Arbor Day on April 29, 2022. The observance included reading the proclamation, presenting the Tree City USA award to Fort McCoy, and planting dozens of trees. The ceremony was coordinated by the installation Forestry program, which is part of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841398
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-OK556-539
|Filename:
|DOD_108944750
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration, Tree Planting, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT