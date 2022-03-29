TRIRIGA Work order Management System

This video briefly describes the process used by the 502d Air Base Wing to submit, prioritize, track, and log work orders with our Civil Engineer units at Joint Base San Antonio
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841393
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-GX032-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944710
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
