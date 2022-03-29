TRIRIGA Work order Management System

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Todd Holly 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video briefly describes the process used by the 502d Air Base Wing to submit, prioritize, track, and log work orders with our Civil Engineer units at Joint Base San Antonio

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841393
    VIRIN: 220329-F-GX032-0001
    Filename: DOD_108944710
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    502d
    TRIRIGA
    Nexgen

