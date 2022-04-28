MAFFS 6 flies over Black Mountain in Idaho

BLACK MOUNTAIN, Idaho -- A C-130 from the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands, California, equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) unit flies over Black Mountain in Idaho during an annual training event April 28, 2022. One Air Force Reserve and three Air National Guard locations participate in the MAFFS Program. The 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the only Air Force Reserve unit supporting the aerial firefighting mission. The Air National Guard units supporting MAFFS include the 146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base, California, the 152 AW based in Reno, Nevada, and the 153 AW based at Cheyenne, Wyoming. Each flying unit stores and is ready to activate two of the MAFFS units for a total of eight nationwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)
Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)
